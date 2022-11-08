Coaching institutes in Delhi protest, seek payment

Vimal Singh, director, Photons IAS Academy, said, “We had started coaching 340 students in September 2021 , but we haven’t been paid a single penny till now.” | Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO

A group of people running entrance coaching institutes, which have been providing free coaching to students, and were supposed to be paid by the Delhi government, protested outside the Department of Welfare ofSC, ST, OBC, Minorities on Mondaydemanding their payments. Many students also took part in the protest demanding the release of the monthly stipends promised to them by the Delhi government.

The Delhi government’s ‘Jai Bhim Mukhyamantri Pratibha Vikas Yojana’, launched in 2018 for students from Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and Other Backward Classes with annual family income less than ₹8 lakh, gave an opportunity to aspirants to avail of free coaching for various competitive exams.

The Hindu had reported last month that the Delhi government is yet to pay any money to most of the 46 private institutes that started the free coaching last October, with some institutes having stopped the coaching due to the non-payment by the Delhi government.

When contacted, the Delhi government spokesperson did not offer a comment. Vimal Singh, director, Photons IAS Academy, said, “We had started coaching 340 students in September 2021 , but we haven’t been paid a single penny till now.”