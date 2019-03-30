Coaching class for JNU entrance exam

The JNUSU on Friday announced that it will conduct coaching classes for students from deprived backgrounds for the JNU entrance examination from April 1.

“To continue our efforts to make JNU more accessible to students from deprived backgrounds, student volunteers will offer entrance exam preparation classes from April 1 to first week of May,” the JNUSU said in a statement. The classes will be organised for BA/ MA/ M.Phil. courses and is without fee, the JNUSU said.

Those who want to attend the classes will have to register themselves by writing their details in the enrolment register kept with the security staff at the gate of JNUSU Office (Teflas).

The JNU entrance examination will be conducted in 127 cities across India on May 27, 28, 29 and 30. The university said that the total seat intake for this academic year is 3,383. Out of this, 1,043 seats are for M.Phil and PhD courses. JNU will be conducting the entrance exam in the format of a computer-based test.

The last date for filing application is April 15.