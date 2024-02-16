Coaching centres with over 20 students must move out of residential areas: Delhi HC

February 16, 2024 07:44 am | Updated 07:44 am IST

The Delhi High Court on February 15 said coaching centres in the capital that have more than 20 students should move out of residential areas and operate from commercial spaces.

The High Court, which was hearing a petition filed by the Coaching Federation of India, observed that students “run the risk of their lives” at coaching centres operating from residential buildings that do not have the required safety infrastructure, such as two staircases.

“There must be hundreds of students attending your classes. You should not be in a residential building. Move to a commercial building,” the High Court orally remarked.

“You cannot operate from a residential area. Where students are more than 20, you must move out,” it added.

The Coaching Federation had moved the high court against the inclusion of coaching centres in the definition of “educational buildings”, thus requiring them to employ certain specific measures for fire safety etc.

In February 2020, the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) modified its Unified Building Bye Laws-2016 (UBBL-2016), including coaching centres in the definition of “Educational Buildings”.

The High Court directed that the petition be listed for hearing on Friday before another bench dealing with the issue of fire safety at coaching centres while stating that it cannot stay a notification that came out in 2020.

“We cannot stay a 2020 notification. This is involving human lives,” the High Court said.

The petitioner’s lawyer submitted that under the UBBL, educational institutes are required to have several features, such as two staircases and a playground, which may not be possible in an already-existing residential building.

The plea said there is a distinction between a coaching centre and an educational institute as the latter offers a degree or diploma at the end of a course.

The High Court is already seized of a case that it initiated on its own after taking cognisance of a fire that broke out at a coaching centre in Mukherjee Nagar in June last year which saw students climbing down the building using ropes.

