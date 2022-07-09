Co-accused in schoolgirl stabbing case arrested

Victim stabbed in stomach, still critical

Victim stabbed in stomach, still critical

A day after a Class XII girl was stabbed in west Delhi’s Tilak Nagar by a stalker, the Delhi police on Friday arrested another person involved in the crime.

The co-accused Shagun, 20, was arrested for helping the main accused — Shivam, 22, flee from the spot after stabbing the schoolgirl. Shivam, who works at a hospital as a trainee, was arrested on Thursday.

A senior police officer said Shagun, a resident of Tilak Nagar, helped Shivam change clothes and provided him shelter after he stabbed the 16-year-old victim.

The officer added that Shagun, based on Shivam’s instructions, kept an eye on the movements of the victim.

On Friday, the Delhi Commission for Women issued a notice to the Delhi police on the issue. The DCW chairperson Swati Maliwal sought details of the case and the steps taken by the police to ensure the safety of the victim, who had lodged a complaint of stalking against Shivam two months ago.

The girl is undergoing treatment at a hospital for knife stab wounds near her stomach. The victim’s condition is said to be critical.