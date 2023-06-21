CNG, other clean fuel taxis may now ply in Delhi for 15 years

June 21, 2023 01:38 am | Updated 01:38 am IST - New Delhi

In a major boost for taxis running on compressed natural gas (CNG) or other clean fuels, the Delhi government on Tuesday extended the permit validity of such vehicles from eight years to 15.

According to an order issued by Transport Secretary Ashish Kundra, the Contract Carriage (Delhi-NCR) Permit of such taxis “shall remain valid for 15 years subject to the fulfilment of all other prescribed conditions as stipulated in Motor Vehicle Act, 1988, CMVR, 1989, and DMVR, 1993”.

Earlier, vehicles registered under the City Taxi Scheme, 2015, with ‘DL1RT’, had a permit validity of eight years. All other taxis, including black and yellow cabs and other categories, enjoyed a validity of 15 years, corresponding to the vehicle’s age as defined by the MVA, 1988.

Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot said the move will help “thousands of taxi drivers”. “It is an initiative towards providing cleaner and greener modes of transportation while ensuring the welfare and convenience of taxi owners and operators in the city.”

The Transport Department has urged taxi owners and operators to ensure they meet all other conditions specified in the relevant Acts and regulations.

Sanjay Samrat, president of Delhi Taxi Tourist Transport Association, welcomed the decision and said it will positively impact the lives of taxi owners who otherwise would have had to sell their cabs and buy new ones within the eight-year limit, even if the old vehicles were in compliance with environmental laws.

Mr. Samrat noted that amid the push for electric vehicles, the cost of CNG vehicles has increased by more than ₹1 lakh in the past two years, while the price of the fuel has increased from ₹35 to almost ₹74. “This move will not incentivise people to buy and drive CNG vehicles, but it will at least allow them to use their existing vehicles longer and not worry about purchasing new ones, especially after having gone through the pandemic,” he added.

Paranjit Singh, 52, a taxi driver, said, “While I welcome the order, it should have been issued earlier. I would not have traded off my eight-year-old CNG vehicle for a new one.”