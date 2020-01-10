CM’s remark on bribery during Goa poll not appropriate: HC

The Delhi High Court on Thursday noted that the controversial remarks on bribery made by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal during the Goa Assembly election campaign in 2017 were “not appropriate”.

The court suggested he make general statements, which does not point a finger in the upcoming polls.

Justice Sanjeev Sachdeva said there were some “specific imputations” in the statement which were not appropriate.

The court also refused to endorse a draft statement placed before it on behalf of the AAP convener. It remarked that there cannot be an endorsement from the court on what one can say.

Next hearing

The court, however, did not pass any order in the case. The counsel appearing for Mr. Kejriwal sought an adjournment in the post-lunch session. The court will hear the case on April 24 next.

Mr. Kejriwal had challenged the Election Commission’s two orders of 2017, one censuring him for his remarks with a warning that a repeat of the same would lead to action against him and his party and the second directing lodging of an FIR against him for his comments. The Chief Minister, had during a series of rallies in Goa during 2017 elections, asked voters to “accept money from the Congress and BJP candidates but vote for AAP”.

The BJP had filed two complaints against Mr. Kejriwal, seeking his prosecution under various sections of the Indian Penal Code for asking voters to accept money. The Congress too had condemned his statement.

The Election Commission had directed that a complaint be lodged against Mr. Kejriwal under the provisions of the Representation of the People Act dealing with bribing voters and the relevant sections of the IPC.