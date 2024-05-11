CM’s release a big victory, will boost poll campaign, say AAP, Congress leaders

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) welcomed the Supreme Court’s decision to grant interim bail to party chief and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, terming it a “game changer” for the Opposition’s Lok Sabha campaign.

The Congress, which is fighting the election in alliance with AAP in five States, including the Capital, said the decision is a “victory” for the Indian National Developmental, Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) bloc.

The AAP chief walked out of Tihar Jail on Friday, hours after the Supreme Court granted him interim bail in the Delhi excise policy-linked money laundering case. He was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on March 21 and sent to prison on April 1.

AAP had turned the arrest of its chief into its central poll plank and launched a campaign called ‘Jail ka Jawab Vote se’ around it. The party’s campaign material also featured images of the Chief Minister behind bars.

‘Democracy’s victory’

The Chief Minister’s wife, Sunita Kejriwal, took to X, hailing Lord Hanuman. “This is the victory of democracy and the result of the prayers and blessings of millions of people. Many thanks to everyone.”

Ms. Kejriwal, accompanied by her daughter, had gone to the Tihar prison complex to receive her husband.

‘Game changer’

Addressing mediapersons following the apex court’s orders, senior party leader and Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj said, “Crores of people were awaiting the release of Kejriwal. This is a big game changer for the INDIA bloc.”

He added, “The biggest mistake the BJP made was to arrest the AAP chief because, since his arrest, Kejriwal has dominated the political narrative. His release will pave the way for our victory on Delhi’s seven Lok Sabha seats.”

“Getting bail in 40 days in a PMLA case is nothing short of a miracle. It happened due to Lord Hanuman’s blessings. God is sending him out for a big purpose,” he also said.

Impact on campaign

Subhash Chopra, senior Congress leader and chairman of the coordination committee of AAP and Congress units in Delhi, said, “This is a big victory for the INDIA bloc. It will have an impact on the campaign too. A plan of action has already been put in motion.”

Congress’s Delhi unit chief Devender Yadav said, “We have been stating that the BJP has caged the establishments of democracy and sent sitting Chief Ministers to jail. Today’s decision will boost people’s faith in democracy.”

Congress’s North East Delhi candidate Kanhaiya Kumar welcomed the court’s decision.