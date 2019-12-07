‘CM’s promises made in manifesto are misleading’

The BJP on Friday termed Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s claim of having fulfilled all the promises made in AAP’s election manifesto “ridiculous, false and misleading”.
Most of the promises made in the fields of education, health, public transport, rejuvenating the Yamuna, safety of women and a pollution-free environment, have remained unfulfilled, alleged Leader of Opposition in the Assembly Vijender Gupta.
“AAP has failed to build 500 new schools as promised in the manifesto. Only 30 schools which were in the pipeline before 2015 were built. The government has miserably failed in providing better healthcare to Delhiites as promised in the manifesto. The AAP’s promise of creating 900 primary health centres and adding 30,000 beds in Delhi government hospitals has not been fulfilled,” he added.
