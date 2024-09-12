CM’s move to run govt. from jail hindered people’s welfare, deferred decision on crucial issues: BJP

The Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in the Delhi Assembly, Vijender Gupta, attacked the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Wednesday, saying its move to run the government from jail has taken a toll on people’s welfare and deferred decision on crucial issues.

He also posed 10 questions to Finance Minister Atishi and sought a response within 24 hours, saying her silence would give credence to the allegations that the ruling party is deeply entrenched in corruption.

Mr. Gupta also demanded immediate Assembly poll in Delhi, days after his party sought the dismissal of the AAP government from President Droupadi Murmu over a “constitutional crisis”, which it said stemmed from Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest in corruption cases.

‘BJP frustrated’

The BJP leader’s remarks drew a sharp response from AAP, which reiterated the accusation that the BJP is trying to seize power in Delhi through the “backdoor” by imposing President’s Rule.

AAP said the BJP is levelling the allegations “out of frustration”. “Their so-called liquor scam conspiracy has fallen flat in the court,” the ruling party said in a statement.

However, Mr. Gupta asked, “How many Cabinet meetings have been held since the CM’s arrest over five months ago? How many government decisions has he taken from jail?”

The LoP said no meeting of the National Capital Civil Services Authority could be convened due to the CM’s incarceration, resulting in a delay in appointments to crucial posts. He also asked why the government had failed to constitute the Delhi Finance Commission till now, violating constitutional norms.

He alleged that the government also did not tell the Assembly about the alleged financial irregularities in the Delhi Jal Board. “Why Ms. Atishi has kept the report to herself. Is she suppressing it?” he asked.

He questioned why the Delhi government has failed to implement Central schemes such as the Pradhan Mantri Ayushman Bharat Yojana.

He alleged that the Delhi government has stopped releasing grant to 12 Delhi University-affiliated colleges, which are fully funded by it, leading to a financial crisis that prevented disbursal of salaries to their staff.

The BJP leader demanded that the government share details about the construction of seven ICU hospitals at a cost of ₹1,125 crore. He said the projects have missed their deadlines.

Mr. Gupta slammed the government over its failure to implement the “Jahan Jhuggi, Wahin Makaan” scheme, which promised to provide permanent housing and water supply in slum areas. He asked the government to disclose how many people have received permanent homes as promised, and why the scheme has “failed”.

Responding to the allegations, AAP said the BJP has left no stone unturned to defame is honest leaders.

“The BJP has only resorted to negative politics and created obstacles to smooth governance. They brought the GNCTD Act [to bring bureaucracy under the Centre’s control], aiming to delay the progress of Delhi and tarnish the image of the AAP government,” it said.