CM’s hunger strike to seek support for statehood: Rai

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s indefinite hunger strike from March 1 is aimed at gathering support for AAP’s campaign for Delhi’s statehood and not for any action by the Centre, said AAP Delhi convener Gopal Rai on Monday.

On Monday, Mr. Rai said Mr. Kejriwal would carry out his hunger strike to “organise” Delhiites in support of the demand for statehood.

The AAP national convener had announced while speaking in the Delhi Assembly on February 23 that he would start an indefinite hunger strike to push for the status of a full state for Delhi. He had said AAP would also launch a “movement” for the same.

Tangible goals

When asked what would be the tangible goals achieved for Mr. Kejriwal to end his fast, Mr. Rai said: “That he will decide.”

Mr. Rai also wrote to Delhi BJP president Manoj Tiwari and Delhi Congress president Sheila Dikshit to ask them about their parties’ stand on the issue of full statehood.

Mr. Rai said both the BJP and the Congress had supported the demand for statehood for Delhi in the past but were now opposed to it.

He asked the BJP and Congress leaders to answer whether becoming a full state would be beneficial for Delhi or not. When asked where Mr. Kejriwal’s dharna would take place, Mr. Rai said the location would be announced soon.

“We are anticipating the Lok Sabha elections being announced and the Model Code of Conduct being enforced so the site will be selected accordingly,” he said.