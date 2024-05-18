CM’s aide files police complaint against Maliwal

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s personal assistant Bibhav Kumar on Friday lodged a police complaint claiming that Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) Rajya Sabha member and former Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chief Swati Maliwal “forcefully and illegally” trespassed into the CM House on May 13 and created “ruckus”. Mr. Kumar also said that Ms. Maliwal had “falsely implicated” him in the assault case.

ADVERTISEMENT

In his complaint, emailed to the Civil Lines police station, the CM aide said Ms. Maliwal entered the CM House premises around 8.40 a.m. When the security personnel stopped her from proceeding towards the building where Mr. Kejriwal resides, she created ruckus about which the security staff informed Mr. Kumar.

The CM aide stated that at 9.22 a.m., he reached the waiting area where Ms. Maliwal was present and tried to pacify her. He alleged that the Rajya Sabha member started “screaming and shouting” and “hurled abuses” at him. Soon after this, the complaint adds, Ms. Maliwal “pushed the complainant. She then angrily sat on the sofa and dialled the PCR and started making blatantly false allegations regarding the complainant.”

Mr. Kumar requested the police to investigate the events and her interactions with leaders of the BJP.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.