CM yet to get clearance from MEA to travel abroad for C40 summit

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who is scheduled to speak at the C40 Cities Climate Summit in Copenhagen, between October 9-12, is yet to receive clearance from the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) to travel abroad, Delhi government sources claimed.

Visit hangs in balance

According to the sources, Mr. Kejriwal is scheduled to depart from New Delhi on Tuesday at 2 p.m.. But, given the lack of required sanction from the MEA, his visit not only hangs in balance but also the MEA is allegedly non-responsive on the issue despite attempts by the Delhi government to reach out to it.

“The MEA is not only refusing to share any reasons for withholding the clearance, but is also not responding to the Delhi government’s attempts to reach out to it,” a source claimed.

According to the source, the Chief Minister is scheduled to address a joint press conference to launch the Clean Air Cities Declaration with the Mayor of Paris and leaders from Los Angeles, Copenhagen, Portland, Jakarta and Barcelona.

The Chief Minister is also a confirmed speaker at two sessions. In the session titled ‘Breathe Deeply’, he is to speak on his government’s experience in lowering air pollution in the city and present the set of initiatives taken by the Delhi government that led to 25% reduction in air pollution in the city.

“He is also set to address the Asian Mayors and City Leaders Meeting on Low Carbon Inclusive Growth... apart from being scheduled to meet the Mayors of Sydney, Johannesburg and Rotterdam for bilateral engagements,” the source said.

“With the Central government withholding political clearance for the Chief Minister’s visit, all of the above speaking engagements, bilateral meetings, may have to be cancelled. This will be a major embarrassment for the country as it will reflect poorly on the political situation in India,” the source added.