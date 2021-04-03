CM will represent Delhi at World Cities Cultural Forum

New Delhi

03 April 2021 01:33 IST

‘At the summit, this year’s theme will play crucial role in re-imaginging culture of Delhi’

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will represent the Capital and India at the World Cities Cultural Forum, the Delhi government said here Friday.

Mr. Kejriwal, the government said, had recently accepted an invitation by the Mayor of London to represent Delhi at the forum, which comprises 40 world cities including London, Tokyo and New York.

All the cities ‘recognise the impact and importance of culture and creativity and seek to inculcate these values in public policy and city planning’, the government said.

The annual Summit, attended by Deputy Mayors for Culture and Heads of Culture from the member cities, is at the heart of the forum’s activity, the government said, adding that Delhi will also be part of the World Cities Culture Report, the most comprehensive global dataset on culture in cities.

This year’s theme — The Future of Culture — will play a crucial role in reimagining the culture of Delhi, especially in the wake of several devastating challenges and COVID crisis faced by the people in the last one year, the government said.

Reimagining culture

In his response to the invitation received from the Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, Mr. Kejriwal said: “’Future of Culture’ is certainly a topic of relevance at this challenging juncture. As people around the world struggled in isolation — it has been art and music that helped us stay connected and cope with the crisis at hand. Creativity and sharing provided hope and strength to respond to the COVID-19 with resilience. The unfortunate circumstances of the pandemic have posed new challenges and possibilities to reimagine the modes of cultural practice. As we move towards recovery, the arts and culture will play a vital role in rebuilding lives and society.”

“As a historic capital city seeped in diverse art and heritage, Delhi has been at the forefront of promoting and preserving our rich culture. Our government strongly believes in the role culture plays in shaping the city and positively impacting lives. Our goal is to transform Delhi into a world leader in the field of culture and an artist friendly city,” he added.