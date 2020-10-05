CM will launch mega anti-pollution campaign today

New Delhi

05 October 2020 00:46 IST

Kejriwal will chair a meeting with departments concerned before its launch

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will launch a mega anti-air pollution campaign here on Monday.

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai said the campaign would be launched following a meeting chaired by the Chief Minister with the departments concerned, at 11 a.m.

“Chief Minister will launch a mega anti-air pollution campaign after a meeting with officials from departments of environment, transport, development, PWD, Delhi Development Authority, Delhi Jal Board, traffic police and municipal corporations,” Mr. Rai tweeted.

At a meeting of NCR States with Union Environment Prakash Javadekar last week, Mr. Rai had asked the Centre to take time-bound action to ensure that 11 thermal power plants and more than 1,900 brick kilns using outdated technology in the NCR controlled their emissions.

There are 11 plants located in three States around the Capital — Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Punjab — which were to retrofit their units with technology called flue-gas desulphurisation to reduce emissions by December 2019. According to Mr. Rai, there are more than 1,640 such brick kilns in Uttar Pradesh, 161 in Haryana and 164 in Rajasthan which contribute significantly to Delhi’s air pollution.

Mr. Rai also said that the Delhi government had presented its plan to tackle stubble burning in the city during the meeting with Mr. Javadekar.

He said a centre is being set up in Kharkhari village in Najafgarh where “bio-decomposer” solution will be prepared in around 400 containers, starting Tuesday, as announced by Chief Minister on Wednesday.

The new technology involves a liquid formulation prepared using bio-decomposer capsules, fermenting it over 8-10 days and then spraying the mixture on crop residue to ensure speedy bio-decomposition of the stubble.

Capsules worth ₹20 are, according to scientists and Mr. Kejriwal, can effectively deal with 4-5 tonnes of raw straw per acre.

Mr. Kejriwal said all arrangements for spraying the solution on farm fields will be made by the Delhi government and will be provided free of cost to farmers. The process will be executed under the guidance of the Pusa Research Institute and the cost of the implementation of the entire project is less than ₹20 lakh.