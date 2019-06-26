CM wants report on vulnerable waterlogging points in Capital

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday directed government officials of various departments concerned to submit status reports on vulnerable waterlogging points in the Capital.

While the Chief Secretary was directed to submit a report within a week, the Mr. Kejriwal told the officers concerned that there were shortcomings in dealing with waterlogging in the previous years.

“Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday directed the senior officials to take all possible effective measures to ensure that residents of Delhi do not face any inconvenience due to waterlogging during the coming monsoon,” the government said in a statement.

The Chief Minister’s direction came during a programme to launch the Flood Control Order report for the current year in the presence of his Cabinet colleagues and all the top officers of the Delhi government and civic agencies.

Mr. Kejriwal, the government said in the statement, directed Chief Secretary Vijay Dev to ask all the departments concerned to provide a list of all the already identified vulnerable waterlogging points across Delhi within the next seven days along with the status report of what has been done to prevent waterlogging and problem areas, if any, before the monsoon sets in.

“All departments do a good job in implementing flood-control measures in Delhi, but let us be clear that there are shortcomings in tackling waterlogging during monsoon. Vulnerable waterlogging points are known and it must be ensured that the problem does not occur in the already known points. If for any reason like a structural defect at any point, waterlogging can’t be prevented, then it should be clearly recorded,” the Chief Minister said.

The Chief Minister also lauded the efforts of various departments and inter-departmental coordination in tackling floods in the Yamuna Flood Plain areas and other low-lying areas during monsoon.

The Chief Secretary directed the officers of the departments concerned to ensure that no “ugly pictures” of water logging bring a bad name to Delhi during monsoon. “Ugly photographs and visuals of water logging are simply not acceptable,” the Chief Secretary was quoted as having said.

“The Chief Secretary said accountability and responsibility of each and every officer under whose jurisdiction the respective areas fall will be fixed in case water logging happens and further said that every department concerned and officer will be monitored for the work during Monsoon...any department under whose jurisdiction any drain, road or any other water logging point comes, should be prepared to ensure that they are all clean,” the statement added.