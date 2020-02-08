CM visits temple, prays for progress of country

On the eve of the Delhi Assembly elections, Aam Aadmi Party national convener Arvind Kejriwal visited a temple in Connaught Place along with his wife and daughter.

“Visited the ancient Hanuman temple of CP and sought blessings of Lord Hanuman. Prayed for the progress of the country and Delhi. God said - “You are doing good work. Keep serving people like this. Leave the results on me. Everything will be good” [sic.],” Mr. Kejriwal tweeted.

He added: “How many conspiracies did they do in the last few days? All failed, right? Have faith in God. All holy powers are with you.”

Meanwhile, the party has set up 70 “war rooms” — one in each of the Assembly constituency — for election-management activities on Saturday. The party added that there will also be 67,815 booth-level mobilisers (five per booth) and 27,126 booth-level agents (two per booth).

The booth-level mobilisers will ensure that people vote for the party.

“The war rooms will do real-time assessment of voting trends and raising interventions to the Election Commission of India,” a party insider said. The war rooms will be connected to the team of the area candidate.

Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari also visited temples in Chhatarpur and Kalkaji to offer prayers on Friday.

“I prayed for the happiness of the people of Delhi and also sought blessings of the goddesses to enable people to cast their vote judiciously,” he said.

