CM visits Shastri Park flyover site to review progress

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal visited Shastri Park flyover construction site on Friday to review the progress of the project, which will reduce travel time between Kashmere Gate Inter-State Bus Terminal (ISBT) and Shahdara by five to seven minutes. It is scheduled to be completed by October this year and is nearing completion.
The straight portion of the flyover will be inaugurated in August, the Delhi government said in a statement. Mr. Kejriwal said that the construction of both the Shastri Park and Seelampur flyovers will ease the difficulties of commuters in the area.
“The construction of both the Shastri flyover and the Seelampur flyover is nearly completed. The straight portion will be inaugurated in August and the loops will take around 1.5 months more to be completed. The sanctioned cost of the projects was ₹303 crore, but we are hoping that this project will be completed in ₹250 crore,” Mr. Kejriwal told reporters.
“The project got a little delayed because of the ongoing COVID-19 situation or it would have been completed by now. It was supposed to be completed by August, but it will get delayed by 1.5 months. I hope that the construction of flyovers will ease out the difficulties of the commuters in the area,” he also said.
The Shastri Park junction flyover will be 700-metre-long and will be a two-way flyover. Each of the carriageways would be around 10.5 metre wide.
The flyover will have two loops – one for commuters coming from Khajuri Chowk towards Kashmiri Gate and the second for commuters coming from Gandhi Nagar and turning towards Shahdara.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath