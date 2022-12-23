CM urges people to take precaution dose, mulls doorstep vaccination

December 23, 2022 12:56 am | Updated 12:56 am IST

The Delhi government is mulling a door-to-door vaccination drive to increase the uptake of the precautionary or third dose of COVID-19 vaccine, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Thursday.

Calling upon the people to take precautionary doses, he said, “Nearly the entire population of Delhi has taken the first and second doses of the vaccine, but only 24% of people have taken the precautionary dose. I have said in the meeting that we should again conduct a door-to-door exercise. I request everyone to take it,” Mr. Kejriwal said.

Amid a surge in COVID-19 cases in China and other countries, the CM held a review meeting with health officials on Thursday and said the government is fully prepared to tackle any spread, if it occurs. He added that no case of Omicron sub-variant BF.7 has been found in Delhi at present. “The variant that’s driving the surge in China is BF.7. No case of that variant has been found so far. We are doing genome sequencing. We are also collecting sewage samples from seven places in the city every day and testing them to know the variant in the city. In those samples as well, we have not found BF.7,” he added.

On the preparedness to tackle a possible COVID wave, he said there are 8,000 COVID-dedicated beds in the Capital. “If needed, we can increase the number of beds to 36,000. We have 380 ambulances and have given orders to procure more.” The government will increase the number of COVID-19 tests being conducted. “We will increase testing. There will be compulsory RT-PCR testing for all respiratory cases [coming to hospitals or clinics].”

Oxygen cylinders

During the second wave, Mr. Kejriwal added, Delhi faced a lot of difficulty in arranging medical oxygen and didn’t have the required storage capacity. “We now have the capacity to store 928 MT of oxygen. Last time, everyone was looking for cylinders. We have 6,000 cylinders in reserve, apart from the ones available at hospitals. Last time, we also didn’t have tankers to bring oxygen from other States. Now, we have 12 tankers of our own and three private ones,” he said.

Meanwhile, health officials said Delhi’s COVID-19 situation was under control. On Wednesday, there were only five new COVID-19 positive cases in the city and 2,642 tests were done in 24 hours, according to an official bulletin. The COVID-19 positivity was 0.19% and one new death was reported from the city.