CM trying to take credit for metro feat: BJP

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, following Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s flagging off of the first driverless Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) train here, on Monday congratulated the people of Delhi triggering allegations of attempting to seek credit for work accomplished by the Centre.
The BJP was quick to react and accused Mr. Kejriwal of being habituated to doing so. “Congratulations Delhiites! From today onwards, automatic-driven metro trains started in Delhi Metro without a driver. Today your ‘Delhi Metro has been included in selected cities of the world. Our Delhi is developing rapidly” Mr. Kejriwal tweeted.
In response soon after, the BJP went after Mr. Kejriwal stating that it was infact Mr. Modi who was committed to the development of the Capital.
“Taking credit for the works of the Modi government is an old habit of Chief Minister Kejriwal. The reason due to which it became possible, due to which Delhi got this gift, is the PM of this country, Vikas Purush Shri @narendramodi Please thank him, Mr. Chief Minister! The Modi government is committed to the development of Delhi [sic],” the Delhi BJP tweeted in response
