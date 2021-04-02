Delhi

CM to meet officials over rising cases

Due to the upward trend in new COVID-19 cases, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will hold a meeting at 4 p.m. on Friday with Health Minister Satyendar Jain and health department officials.

“Owing to the surge in cases, Mr. Kejriwal shall deliberate on preparing an action plan to fight the pandemic, including issues like containment zones, vaccination drive, and maintaining the availability of hospital beds. The departmental officials have also been instructed to prepare and present an action plan to tackle the pandemic,” an official statement said.

The government said in 33 private hospitals, beds have been increased by 25% for ICU and 25% for normal ward beds earlier this week due to the increase in cases.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 2, 2021 12:06:09 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Delhi/cm-to-meet-officials-over-rising-cases/article34218657.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY