CM to meet officials over rising cases

Due to the upward trend in new COVID-19 cases, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will hold a meeting at 4 p.m. on Friday with Health Minister Satyendar Jain and health department officials.

“Owing to the surge in cases, Mr. Kejriwal shall deliberate on preparing an action plan to fight the pandemic, including issues like containment zones, vaccination drive, and maintaining the availability of hospital beds. The departmental officials have also been instructed to prepare and present an action plan to tackle the pandemic,” an official statement said.

The government said in 33 private hospitals, beds have been increased by 25% for ICU and 25% for normal ward beds earlier this week due to the increase in cases.