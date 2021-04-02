CM to inaugurate Chandni Chowk redevelopment project on April 17

NEW DELHI

The completion was delayed by a year due to pandemic

The Delhi government on Thursday said that Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will inaugurate the redeveloped main road of Chandni Chowk on April 17 as renovation and beautification works that began in December 2018 have been completed.

Promote tourism

The iconic stretch from Red Fort to Fatehpuri Mosque has been made a no-vehicle zone from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. and has been developed to promote tourism in Delhi, the government said.

In a statement, the government said that the area has been renovated to bring back the glory of the historical marketplace, which was in a dilapidated condition, so that people from across the world could visit.

“Due to the tourist crowds and traffic jams, India’s international image was adversely affected. Therefore, the Kejriwal government started to enhance the beauty of Chandni Chowk from Red Fort to Fatehpuri Mosque, so that the visiting tourists could admire its beauty,” the government said.

The government added that during the reconstruction process, the needs of the disabled have also been taken care of and space has been provided for planting small and big plants on both sides of the road so that Chandni Chowk can be made green. Electric vehicles will also be operated for the convenience of senior citizens.

The project cost the government ₹99 crore and was targeted to be completed by November 2020, but due to the COVID-19 it got delayed by a year.