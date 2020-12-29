CM to inaugurate Chandni Chowk project soon

New Delhi

Finishing touches being given to the 1.3-km stretch

The Chandni Chowk redevelopment project is likely to be inaugurated by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal soon, sources familiar with developments in this regard claimed.

Finishing touches are being given to the 1.3-km stretch between Red Fort and Fatehpuri Masjid which is in the process of being beautified and turned into a car-free zone, they said.

Most of the work is being done in red sandstone, keeping the Mughal-era architectural style in mind at a cost of ₹90 crore.

The project is part of a larger redevelopment plan for the Walled City, which involves fixing up the Jama Masjid area; Daryaganj area, from Delhi Gate to Nukkad Faiz Bazar; Lothian Road, from Lothian Bridge to Kashmere Gate; and improvement of various connecting roads in the area such as Esplanade Road, reads a a detailed project report made in 2017.

The stretch will not allow vehicles between 9 a.m. and 9 p.m. though non-motorised vehicles will be allowed.

There will be tree-lined footpaths on either side of the road as well as a wide central verge.

There will also be seating space for visitors. LED streetlighting is also a part of the plan. All overhead wires have been taken underground and sewer lines have been rehabilitated.