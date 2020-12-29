CM to inaugurate Chandni Chowk project soon

The Chandni Chowk redevelopment project is likely to be inaugurated by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal soon, sources familiar with developments in this regard claimed.
Finishing touches are being given to the 1.3-km stretch between Red Fort and Fatehpuri Masjid which is in the process of being beautified and turned into a car-free zone, they said.
Most of the work is being done in red sandstone, keeping the Mughal-era architectural style in mind at a cost of ₹90 crore.
The project is part of a larger redevelopment plan for the Walled City, which involves fixing up the Jama Masjid area; Daryaganj area, from Delhi Gate to Nukkad Faiz Bazar; Lothian Road, from Lothian Bridge to Kashmere Gate; and improvement of various connecting roads in the area such as Esplanade Road, reads a a detailed project report made in 2017.
The stretch will not allow vehicles between 9 a.m. and 9 p.m. though non-motorised vehicles will be allowed.
There will be tree-lined footpaths on either side of the road as well as a wide central verge.
There will also be seating space for visitors. LED streetlighting is also a part of the plan. All overhead wires have been taken underground and sewer lines have been rehabilitated.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath