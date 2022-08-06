CM to distribute 25 lakh flags for I-Day celebrations

Workers engaged in making the National Flag at a shop in Sadar Bazaar in Delhi on Friday. | Photo Credit: R.V. MOORTHY

August 06, 2022 01:33 IST

Kejriwal appeals to people to sing the National Anthem with the Tricolour in their hand on August 14

Making a parallel pitch for patriotism, coinciding with the Central government’s ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday called for a “massive celebration” on the eve of the 75th Independence Day.

Mr. Kejriwal appealed to every Indian to sing the National Anthem with a Tricolour in their hand at 5 p.m. on August 14. He said celebrations have been planned at 100 different locations to mark the occasion and announced the distribution of 25 lakh National Flags across the Capital.

“We will all hoist the Tiranga together and sing the National Anthem with the National Flag in our hand. The Delhi government will distribute 25 lakh Tricolours across the State; people will be given flags in every gully, mohalla and chowk of Delhi,” Mr. Kejriwal said.

“Every student will be given a Tiranga in government schools so they can hoist them at home. I will also sing the National Anthem with the National Flag in my hand on August 14, the eve of Independence Day; there will be around 100 different celebrations across Delhi,” he said.

Pledge for nation

Raking up national issues, the Chief Minister said that India can’t become the number one nation of the world until every child gets excellent education, every citizen gets world-class health care, every household gets power and water supply, every youth gets employment and women get a safe atmosphere to live in.

“On the 75th Independence Day, 130 crore Indians must come together and pledge to make India the number one country of the world,” he said.

“Several initiatives like ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ and ‘Har Haath Tiranga’ are being organised to pump more joy into our celebrations. Today, I want to appeal to the people of the country to celebrate the eve of Independence Day with the same zeal,” Mr. Kejriwal said during a digital briefing.

“We have planned a mega Tiranga distribution drive in Delhi to fulfil this purpose. Whoever can buy the National Flag themselves can do so; children can paint their flags. We, 130 crore Indians, must take a pledge to make India the greatest nation of the world,” he added.