CM thanks Centre for containment of COVID-19

14 March 2020

14 March 2020 01:36 IST

We have been able to contain community spread of the virus

The global outbreak of COVID-19, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said during a discussion on the issue at a one-day Special Session of the Delhi Legislative Assembly here, scared him even as he sought to express gratitude to the Bharatiya Janata Party-led (BJP) Centre for its containment in India.

“The virus is still in the stage of containment right now, and we have been able to contain the community spread. As many as 81 cases have been reported in the country so far. I want to thank the Centre for working in close coordination with the Delhi government and various other authorities to contain the spread of COVID-19,” he said.

“All the officers are working day and night. It is largely because of the support of the people that Delhi has reported only six cases so far. I hope that the Centre is cooperating with all other States,” he said further.

The majority of the 81 cases reported in India, he said, involved people who had arrived in India from foreign countries. He also pointed out that India did have cases like a mother being infected with the virus because of her child, which was the sixth case in Delhi and meant that some cases were because of close contact with infected patients. There were only two ways through which COVID-19 could spread and escalate: if a person coughs or sneezes on an individual and if the remnants of a sneeze or cough on a hard surface were touched by somebody, leading to infection.

“A healthy person should not wear a mask because it can have a reverse effect on the person... A person should not touch his mouth, nose, and eyes after touching a contaminated surface,” he said.

“If a person is healthy, but still uses a mask, he may touch his face repeatedly to adjust the mask with unwashed hands, which will increase the chances of him getting infected. This is not an air-borne disease. One should wash his hands every half-an-hour,” he added.

LoP’s demand

Meanwhile, Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Legislative Assembly, Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, demanded that the Delhi government ensure that 96 private hospitals which were given land on concessional rates be roped in to provide free treatment and isolation wards to COVID-19 patients.

The Delhi government, he said, must ensure that they function as per terms and conditions of the agreement between them and the government.

“They [private hospitals] should place 5,000 free beds at the services of the Delhi government. They must provide free medicines and investigation facilities. They are bound to reserve 25% beds and provide free treatment to 40% patients in OPDs,” he added.