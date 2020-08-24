CM thanks banquet halls in city for joining fight against COVID-19

Kejriwal interacted with representatives of banquet hall associations on Monday

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, while interacting with representatives of banquet hall associations on Monday, said that the people of Delhi, including the associations will have to work together to revive the economy.

He thanked the associations for cooperating with the Delhi government during the rise in COVID-19 cases in June, by letting the banquet halls getting attached with hospitals treating such patients.

The associations thanked the government for opening up banquet halls and suggested various measures to revive the banquet hall industry. Mr. Kejriwal said that their suggestions will be implemented and measures will be adopted to revive the banquet industry in Delhi.

“In June, when the cases started to rise and the bed capacity had declined, Satyendar Jain Ji called some of you to have a discussion and requested that the banquet halls be attached with the hospitals. I am happy that you, the banquet industry, decided to support us whenever required,” he said.

“Now is the time to bring the economy back on track... I will hold another meeting with the representatives of the banquet halls in few days,” he also said.