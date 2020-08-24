CM thanks banquet halls in city for joining fight against COVID-19

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, while interacting with representatives of banquet hall associations on Monday, said that the people of Delhi, including the associations will have to work together to revive the economy.
He thanked the associations for cooperating with the Delhi government during the rise in COVID-19 cases in June, by letting the banquet halls getting attached with hospitals treating such patients.
The associations thanked the government for opening up banquet halls and suggested various measures to revive the banquet hall industry. Mr. Kejriwal said that their suggestions will be implemented and measures will be adopted to revive the banquet industry in Delhi.
“In June, when the cases started to rise and the bed capacity had declined, Satyendar Jain Ji called some of you to have a discussion and requested that the banquet halls be attached with the hospitals. I am happy that you, the banquet industry, decided to support us whenever required,” he said.
“Now is the time to bring the economy back on track... I will hold another meeting with the representatives of the banquet halls in few days,” he also said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath