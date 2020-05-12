Delhi

CM taking suggestions after failure to contain virus: Cong.

The Delhi Congress on Tuesday said Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was now seeking suggestions from Delhiites as the government had failed to control the COVID-19 pandemic by taking autocratic decisions.

“Instead of addressing the issues arising due to the pandemic head-on by taking the suggestions of the opposition parties, Residents’ Welfare Associations and other informed people, Mr. Kejriwal had taken autocratic decisions and now by seeking suggestions wants to pass on the blame to the people for his own failures,” said Delhi Congress chief Ch. Anil Kumar.

He added that the government has not accepted suggestions made by the Congress nor called them the Delhi Congress leadership for a personal interaction despite the party making several attempts. Mr. Kumar said he had written several letter to Mr. Kejriwal starting in March, demanding that the government allocate ₹6,000 crore in its budget for health package, free good grains, financial package like three months’ advance pension and salaries to its employees, loan assistance, tax relief etc. for the people of Delhi in view of the Covid crisis, but it elicited no response.

Mr. Kumar said that in the latest letter written on May 11, he had forwarded a list of the migrant workers received by the Congress, wanting to go back to their homes in trains and offered to bear their train cost by the government did not respond.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been trying to keep you up-to-date with news that matters to our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 12, 2020 11:57:00 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Delhi/cm-taking-suggestions-after-failure-to-contain-virus-cong/article31569385.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY