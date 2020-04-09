CM takes stock of situation

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal held a video-conference on Wednesday to address the situation during the lockdown and efforts to deal with the pandemic.

Five Lok Sabha MPs — BJP’s Manoj Tiwari, Gautam Gambhir, Meenakshi Lekhi, Ramesh Bidhur and Parvesh Verma — and three Rajya Sabha MPs — Sanjay Singh, N.D, Gupta and Sushil Gupta — from Delhi were present at the videoconferencing meet.

The CM explained to the MPs the work done by the Delhi government to fight Coronavirus. Suggestions from the MPs were also sought to fight the virus, sources said.