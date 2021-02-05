CM takes stock of e-health card project

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal conducted a review of the Health Information Management System (HIMS) project, which the government aims to implement in all government hospitals by August, on Thursday. Once implemented, the project will make Delhi the only State to have a cloud-based health management system, the government said.
Along with Health and Family Welfare Minister Satyendar Jain, the Chief Minister took stock of the progress of the e-health card, and health helpline projects as well. He also directed the officials to ensure that the work is completed within the stipulated deadline so that the distribution of health cards could be started at the earliest.
The government said that under HIMS, various features such as a web portal, mobile app, etc. will be launched to store a database of the health information of the residents of Delhi. It added that the entire system will be on the cloud and digitised and will enable the citizens to generate information on one platform.
