CM supplying poisonous water to residents: BJP

The BJP on Wednesday accused Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal of supplying “poison” in the name of potable water to residents. It alleged that water supply in several areas had been stagnant for months and dirty water from drains was being provided.

Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta and Leader of the Opposition Ramvir Singh Bidhuri termed it “very unfortunate” that Mr. Kejriwal himself was “drinking the RO water from a Japanese company” while forcing people to drink “poisonous water containing ammonia.”

“It cannot be more surprising that Delhiites are facing water shortage even in winter. There are areas like Preet Vihar, Mayur Vihar and Vasant Vihar where dirty water is coming from the pipe while there is no supply of water from tankers in Seemapuri, Nand Nagri, Patel Nagar, Kondli, Madan Giri, Mangolpuri, Najafgarh and rural areas,” Mr. Gupta alleged.

“CM Kejriwal and his ministers are saying that ammonia has increased in the Yamuna, so the supply is closed, while before coming to power, Kejriwal used to say that we will make the Yamuna so clean that all the Delhiites will get water from it,” Mr. Gupta also alleged.

On many occasions, Mr. Bidhuri said, the Chief Minister had made announcements of providing round the clock clean water to Delhiites. The promise had also made space in the party’s manifesto.

“Land on the banks of the Yamuna was to be dug to trap rainwater it was also to be stopped near Wazirabad and treated to make it potable for supply. But in reality no steps were taken in this direction,” Mr. Bidhuri alleged.

“The Kejriwal government had promised that an MoU with the Himachal Pradesh government would be signed to provide 24 hour drinking water supply but as usual it did not take any step in this direction. The Centre also gave hundreds of crores of Rupees to the Delhi government, but not a single sewage treatment plant was installed,” he alleged.