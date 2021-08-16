CM stresses on Deshbhakti, yoga in I-Day speech

Kejriwal says govt. working towards fulfilling budget promises to make Delhi a modern and world-class city

During the Independence Day celebrations at the Delhi Secretariat on Sunday, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal thanked India’s freedom fighters, the bravehearts who kept the freedom intact for 74 years and the doctors, nurses, and paramedics who put their lives at stake to serve the people of this country during the pandemic.

Also, Mr. Kejriwal announced a host of measures, including the introduction of Deshbhakti curriculum in government schools, making yoga a mass movement, innovation in governance and shared a vision for Delhi’s future in his address.

“As we celebrate the 75th Independence Day, we should also prepare for the Delhi we want to see on the 100th Independence Day. I seek a pledge from all the people of Delhi that together we will make it the most liveable city all over, and from all the people of the country that we will make India the number one country in the world,” Mr. Kejriwal said.

He added that the government was working towards the promises made in the budget presented in March, which was to make the per capita income of Delhi equal to Singapore and every person will have a high standard of living. The other promise, he said, was to make Delhi modern with world-class infrastructure and public services so that it can bid to host the 2048 Olympic games.

Speaking about the Deshbhakti Curriculum, which will be taught in all Delhi government schools from September 27, the birth anniversary of Shaheed-e-Azam Bhagat Singh, Mr. Kejriwal said the curriculum is designed to motivate children to take pride in the country. “This won’t have any rote-learning involved. It will be activity-based, through which, emotions will be developed among children. They will be told the history of this country and its bravehearts and made to realise their duty towards this country. This curriculum will train children to contribute to the development of the nation and also make sacrifices for the country in times of need,” Mr. Kejriwal said, adding that “if we are able to guide the kids to the right path today, we will be able to ensure a bright future for our country.”

Yoga classes from Oct. 2

He said the Delhi government is going to start yoga classes all over the city from October 2. Mr. Kejriwal added that preparations need to be made to start winning 70 medals at the Olympic games and that the newly established Delhi Sports University would help to identify and nurture talent to achieve the goal.

Speaking about the pandemic, Mr. Kejriwal expressed his gratitude to the medical fraternity and said the Delhi government did not consider their duty to be any way less than that of a soldier.

“The Delhi government maintains a policy of providing a Samman Rashi of ₹1 crore in case a soldier martyrs on duty; we extended the same policy to doctors and front-line workers and are providing a Samman Rashi of ₹1 crore to all such doctors, nurses, paramedics and front-line workers who martyred on duty, he said.

Mr. Kejriwal said because of the dedication of the people, Delhi has become a laboratory of finding new ways of governance and the digitisation of the transport office that happened last week will be extended to all other departments.

“Delhi has given a model to the country. I hope this model of governance can be implemented all over the country,” Mr. Kejriwal said.