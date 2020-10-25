CM, Sisodia laud NEET, JEE top achievers

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his Deputy Manish Sisodia on Saturday congratulated the top achievers of NEET, JEE qualifying exams at a virtual event and said that their service to the nation must continue throughout their lives. Twenty students have made it to Mr. Kejriwal’s guest list, the Delhi government said.
“You must never stop thinking about how to excel in your own field and contribute towards the development of the country,” Mr. Kejriwal said.
“’Shikshit Rashtra, Samarth Rashtra’ is the dream of the Delhi government, we must continue to work towards realising this dream,” Mr. Sisodia said.
We will only be able to strengthen our nation through a strong education system, Mr. Sisodia said.
