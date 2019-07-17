‘CM, Sisodia have no right to continue in their posts’

The Opposition BJP on Tuesday demanded that Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his Deputy Manish Sisodia had no moral right to continue in their respective posts, after they were granted bail in a defamation case filed by the BJP.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders, including party’s convener Mr. Kejriwal, were sustaining their political journey through “lies”, Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari alleged. Mr. Kejriwal and Mr. Sisodia were granted bail by a city court in a criminal defamation case filed by Leader of the Opposition in the Delhi Assembly Vijender Gupta who accused them of “maligning” his image by alleging that he was involved in an alleged conspiracy to kill the Chief Minister.

The Delhi Chief Minister is also on bail in another defamation case, filed by him against the BJP in retaliation to the charge that the BJP got 30 lakh names deleted from the voters’ list, particularly of citizens belonging to the Purvanchali, Bania and Muslim communities, ahead of the Lok Sabha poll.

“They are used to getting bail and tendering apologies for their lies. They have lost the moral right to the constitutional posts held by them,” Mr. Tiwari said at a press conference. Mr. Gupta alleged that the people of Delhi were ready to give a farewell to Mr. Kejriwal and his party as they were “relying on lies”.

‘Political conspiracy’

Delhi BJP vice-president Rajeev Babbar, who filed the case against Mr. Kejriwal and other AAP leaders for alleging that the BJP had a role in deletion of voters’ names in the run-up to the Lok Sabha poll, said it was a “political conspiracy” that was defeated by the people of Delhi.

Mr. Kejriwal, in December 2018, had accused the BJP of getting the names of 30 lakh voters of particular communities deleted as part of a political conspiracy, after which AAP leaders spread the alleged “lie” among the electorate, Mr. Babbar alleged, adding that even call centres were roped in for the purpose.

The Delhi BJP, through Mr. Babbar, has sought proceedings against Mr. Kejriwal, Rajya Sabha member Sushil Kumar Gupta, MLA Manoj Kumar and AAP spokesperson Atishi Marlena for “harming the reputation of the BJP” by blaming it for deletion of names of “voters” from electoral rolls in Delhi following which all the other too against whom the BJP filed the suit were also granted bail.