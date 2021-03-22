‘CM should hold meet over rising virus cases’

Widen free vaccination bracket: Delhi Cong.

The Delhi Congress on Sunday said that the rising number of COVID-19 cases in the city was a cause for concern.

He appealed to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to convene an all-party meeting as well as a meeting of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) to assess the situation and make plans to tackle the surge in cases.

Fourth wave

Delhi Congress chief Ch. Anil Kumar alleged that the fourth wave of the COVID-19 pandemic was sweeping Delhi, as the Aam Aadmi Party government had lowered its guard when the COVID-19 positivity rate witnessed a slump.

Mr. Kumar also demanded that more people should be brought under the free vaccination bracket, as the ₹50 crore earmarked in the Delhi budget for free COVID-19 jabs would cover only 5% of Delhi’s population, he alleged.

“More funds should be allocated for free vaccination to all Delhiites as most people are not in a position to afford vaccination on payment in private hospitals,” Mr. Kumar said.