‘CM should have taken up statehood issue 4 years ago’

Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee (DPCC) president Sheila Dikshit on Sunday said Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal should have taken up the full statehood issue four years ago and not when his government’s term was coming to an end.

She said Mr. Kejriwal was now raking up the issue to confuse the people.

“Mr. Kejriwal is raking up the full statehood issue with an eye on the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections as he knows very well that only a few months remain for the term of the Aam Aadmi Party government to end in Delhi,” Ms. Dikshit said.

Using strategies

Another strategy he was using to confuse people was about a tie-up with the Congress and AAP in the forthcoming Lok Sabha, the DPCC president said.

She clarified that the Congress will contest the Lok Sabha elections on its own and will sweep all the seven seats in Delhi.

‘People want change’

Speaking at a public meeting at Mehrauli and Badarpur, she said the people of Delhi now want change as they were tired of the hollow promises of the Modi government at the Centre and the Kejriwal government in Delhi.

“Both Mr. Modi and Mr. Kejriwal make big promises but they remain as just promises,” she said listing her achievements during her 15-years in power.

She told the Congress workers present at the gathering that the Kejriwal government had failed on all fronts and was thriving by putting out five to six full-page advertisements in newspapers with lies and falsehood, and was squandering the hard-earned money of the tax payers’ for self-publicity.

“Had the money wasted on advertisements been used for the good of Delhi, many development works could have been carried out in the JJ clusters, resettlement and unauthorised colonies where the poor live,” Ms. Dikshit said.