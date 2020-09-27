CM seeks RWAs’ support to wipe out dengue

NEW DELHI

27 September 2020 22:56 IST

Delhi government’s anti-dengue drive marks fourth week

Marking week four of the ten-week anti-dengue drive, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday sought the support of Resident Welfare Associations (RWA) across the city to help fight the spread of vector-borne disease.

After inspecting his house for signs of stagnant clean water for ten minutes at 10 a.m. and draining accumulated water, Mr. Kejriwal took to social media to appeal to all RWAs of Delhi to come forward and make the residents aware of the measures to be taken to prevent dengue. He appealed to the RWAs to talk to people and increase participation by motivating them to join hands in preventing the spread of dengue.

“Taking forward the campaign against dengue today on the fourth Sunday by replacing the water collected at home. In this way, we have to stop the breeding of dengue mosquitoes and protect our family and the entire Delhi from Dengue. #10Hafte10Baje10Minute Har Ravivaar Dengue Par Vaar [sic],” the Chief Minister tweeted.

Advertising

Advertising

Last year, the government had introduced a five-point plan for the RWAs to prevent the breeding of dengue mosquitoes in their areas that the government said was successful. This year, the Delhi government has also launched a telephonic helpline - 01123300012 - and WhatsApp helpline - 8595920530 - to assist the general public in their fight against dengue.