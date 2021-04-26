CM seeks help from industrialists

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday wrote to prominent industrialists in the country, seeking help to deal with the shortage of oxygen in the Capital. He asked if any of them were involved in using or producing oxygen and could help with transporting oxygen in cryogenic tankers. It could come to the aid of Delhi in time of need.

“As you are aware, there is a severe shortage of oxygen in Delhi. Delhi does not produce any oxygen. Due to an unprecedented rise in COVID-19 cases in the last few days, many hospitals have run out of oxygen. Daily supplies of oxygen to Delhi are woefully short of our requirements,” Mr. Kejriwal wrote in his letter.

Mr. Kejriwal added that the Central government was helping with the supply of oxygen but due to the intensity of the spread of COVID-19, the supply was inadequate.

“I would be grateful if you could provide us any stocks of oxygen, along with cryogenic tankers for its movement. We would also welcome any help in import of cryogenic oxygen tankers from any other country. Kindly treat this as an SOS. ​I would be personally grateful for your support,” the letter to the industrialists read.