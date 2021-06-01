CM says city may get Sputnik V from June 20; positivity rate dips below 1%

A man undergoes a COVID-19 test in Azadpur on Monday.

New Delhi

01 June 2021 00:43 IST

Kejriwal inaugurates free vaccination for scribes, their kin

The test positivity rate (TPR) of COVID-19 cases fell to 0.99% in the city — the lowest in more than two months — according to a health bulletin released by the Delhi government on Monday.

Earlier in the day, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said COVID-19 vaccine Sputnik will be given to Delhi probably after June 20.

“Sputnik will probably offer vaccines after June 20. Right now, they are importing the vaccines and they will allot a section of their imported vaccines to the Delhi government. They will start domestic production from August,” the Chief Minister said.

On Monday, Mr. Kejriwal inaugurated a free walk-in vaccination facility for journalists and their families at Sarvodaya Bal Vidyalaya near ITO.

“This facility will vaccinate journalists and their families of both age groups — 18-45 years and above those above 45 years — free of cost. Vaccination is the need of the hour to protect yourself from COVID. I appeal to all the journalists to come here and get themselves vaccinated for free,” Mr. Kejriwal said.

A TPR of 0.99% means that less than one person out of 100 people taking COVID tests are positive for the virus.

The last time the positivity was less than this was on March 19, when it was 0.93%. The TPR was as high as 36% on April 22 and has been coming down since then.

648 fresh cases

The city reported 648 new COVID-19 cases in 24 hours, taking the total cases to 14,26,240. Also, 86 deaths were reported, and the total number of deaths stood at 24,237. A total of 65,240 tests were done in a day, the bulletin said. Of the total cases, 13,90,963 people have recovered and there are 11,040 active cases.

Also, out of the total 24,852 hospital beds for COVID-19, 80.7% of beds were vacant. At the peak of the second wave in April, only 5-6% of beds were vacant on many days. The Chief Minister also said the city currently has around 944 cases of black fungus, including 300 at the Central government-run hospitals.