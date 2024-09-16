GIFT a SubscriptionGift
CM ‘s resignation months ago would have spared people agony: Cong. 

Published - September 16, 2024 01:23 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau
Delhi Congress president Devender Yadav.

Had Arvind Kejriwal resigned six months ago at the time of his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate, it would have spared city residents the agony they underwent in the absence of their CM, said Delhi Congress president Devender Yadav on Sunday.

The Congress leader said while Mr. Kejriwal was in jail, nearly 40 people died in rain-related incidents even as city residents faced issues of water shortage and garbage pile-up.

‘Had lost moral ground’

He said Mr. Kejriwal had lost the moral ground to continue as the CM but he clung to the post so that “his family could live in his palatial official residence”.

“When Mr. Kejriwal could promptly sack Manish Sisodia as Deputy Chief Minister following his arrest in connection with the liquor scam, and Satyendar Jain as Minister when he was arrested [in a money-laundering case], he should have resigned too,” Mr. Yadav said.

He said Mr. Kejriwal’s announcement was a “political drama” as the Supreme Court had put several restrictions on him while granting him conditional bail.

“A new CM should be appointed as soon as possible,” he said, adding that people would give a befitting reply to AAP in the Assembly poll scheduled for February next year.

