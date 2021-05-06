CM reviews vaccination drive at Rajendra Nagar

The youth are coming out in large numbers to get vaccinated, notes Kejriwal

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday visited the Radha Soami Satsang Beas in Rajendra Nagar to review the vaccination drive, following which he said that the youth were coming out in large numbers to get vaccinated.

Mr. Kejriwal reiterated that if the vaccine was provided to it in sufficient quantities, the Delhi government could achieve its target of vaccinating the entire population of Delhi in three months.

The process of vaccination, the Chief Minister said, had started successfully, but more supply of vaccine was the fundamental requirement right now.

He said that the Delhi government was working hand-in-hand with the Central government on the issue of oxygen supply. He said he was hopeful that the situation related to oxygen supply would improve soon.

“In Delhi, the vaccination drive has begun in both the private sector and in the government sector. Yesterday, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and Health Minister Satyendar Jain visited several government vaccination centres to review the drive. Today I am here to review the vaccination drive in private centres,” he said.

“The process of vaccination has started successfully but I think that more supply of vaccine is the fundamental requirement right now. We have received a very less quantity of vaccines. Now the kind of infrastructure we have developed based on that we can ramp up the vaccination drive within 24 hours,” he also said.

Talking about the oxygen situation in Delhi, Mr. Kejriwal said the availability of oxygen was the most important aspect related to the treatment of COVID patients, but Delhi was facing a scarcity of it.

The Delhi government was working with the Centre to address the issue and battling the scarcity of oxygen on its own turf for the past several days to ensure that oxygen support was made available to every patient as soon as their oxygen level dipped.

“We completely understand that the Central government is responsible for ensuring oxygen to the entire country. But our only hope is that the Central government will provide Delhi with its own quota of required oxygen,” he said.

“We are continuously monitoring the situation related to the demand for oxygen. Yesterday, we received 43 SOS calls regarding oxygen. I know that there were some unfortunate incidents, but right now, we are working round-the-clock to ensure that no fatality in Delhi happens due to lack of oxygen,” he also said.

The Chief Minister said his government would continue the lockdown based on the situation of the COVID-19 cases here and that at the moment, people were in favour of the lockdown to stop the spread of the virus.

The Delhi government, he also said, was also working on increasing the number of oxygen beds across the Capital and arranging more and more oxygen concentrators and oxygen cylinders to run these.