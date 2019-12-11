Delhi

CM reviews party’s poll preparations

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday reviewed Aam Aadmi Party’s preparations for the upcoming Assembly election and directed party workers to go to people and raise funds for the poll campaign.

“All party workers are encouraged to go to the people and raise funds for election campaign,” an official statement read. During the meeting, Mr. Kejriwal took feedback from MLAs on the ongoing Jan Samvad campaign, which is the fourth phase of the party's campaign. AAP Delhi Convener Gopal Rai said, “Today all the MPs, MLAs, councillors and district in-charges of AAP met Kejriwal. We discussed the road map for the upcoming Assembly poll and also spoke about the feedback regarding the ongoing campaign at booth-level.”

