CM residence row: PWD officials get HC nod to move tribunal over show-cause notice

September 22, 2023 03:42 am | Updated 03:43 am IST - New Delhi

The Delhi High Court on Thursday allowed six Public Works Department (PWD) officials to move the Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) against the issuance of show-cause notices to them over the alleged “gross violation” of rules in the renovation of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s official residence.

A Bench of Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Sanjeev Narula said that the plea moved by the six officials before the single-judge Bench “was not at all maintainable and it should have been dismissed at the threshold”.

The order noted that the tribunals will continue to act like courts of first instance in respect of the areas of law for which they have been constituted. “It is not, therefore, open for litigants to directly approach the high courts even in cases where they question the vires of statutory legislations (except where the legislation which creates that particular tribunal is challenged) by overlooking the jurisdiction of the tribunal concerned,” it added.

ADVERTISEMENT

The High Court also disposed of an appeal by the Directorate of Vigilance (DoV) and Special Secretary (Vigilance) Y.V.V.J. Rajasekhar challenging a September 15 order of the single-judge Bench, which directed that no coercive action be taken against the PWD officials by any authority till October 12.

The DoV had issued show-cause notices to the six officials in connection with the renovation of Chief Minister’s official residential complex at 6, Flagstaff Road, Civil Lines.

As per a DoV report commissioned by Lieutenant-Govenor Vinai Kumar Saxena, a total of ₹52.71 crore was spent on renovation of the residence. The L-G had asked the DoV to investigate the renovation project G after he took note of media reports about the work.

In the notices sent to the chief engineers and other officials concerned, the DoV has sought an explanation about the “gross violation of general financial rules, CPWD manual and CVC guidelines”.

The six officials, in their combined petition before the single-judge Bench, had said, “The notice in question is outcome of political tussle between the L-G and ruling party in NCT of Delhi. The petitioner has been made scapegoat in the matter.”

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.