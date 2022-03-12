CM questions Centre over civic polls row

March 12, 2022 01:45 IST

Stopping Election Commission from doing its job will set a dangerous precedent, says Kejriwal

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal took the centre stage on Friday, a day after the party’s resounding electoral win in Punjab.

Adding heft to the protests of his deputy, Manish Sisodia, Mr. Kejriwal appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi against the postponement of the civic body polls in the Capital, in the interests of India’s democratic fabric and the independence of the country’s institutions.

Questioning the ‘nefarious intentions’ of the BJP-led Centre, Mr. Kejriwal asked how a body like the Election Commission of India could be stopped from holding elections, and warned about the dangerous precedent it would set and the potential damage it would cause to institutions such as the EC.

Fear of losing

According to Mr. Kejriwal, the BJP timed the step in line with its fear of losing civic body elections to AAP.

“Centre writing to the Election Commission to defer elections and EC succumbing to Centre’s pressure is not the right precedent for the Indian democratic system. It must have been the first time in the last 75 years that the Central government has written to the Election Commission, forcing it to defer elections,” Mr. Kejriwal said.

“People are saying that the excuse of merging the three municipal corporations is a mere farce, and the real reason is that the BJP wants to postpone elections. BJP knows that AAP’s wave is taking over the country and once the civic body elections take place, the BJP will drown in the same wave. I appeal to the Prime Minister with folded hands to not cancel the elections since this will pose a huge threat to our democracy,” he also said.

Sources in the BJP said the Bill seeking an amendment to the Delhi Municipal Act was on track for its introduction in the Lok Sabha ‘likely as soon as’ its session commenced on Monday. The possibility of unification, sources said, had first been suggested to a senior leader of the party back in 2018.

Systemic reforms

Continuing with its narrative of seeking to effect systemic reforms in the three civic bodies, aimed at the welfare of the people of the city though the move, the BJP questioned why Mr. Kejriwal was against it.

“The unification of the civic body will not only give the BJP a chance to rid itself of over a decade of anti-incumbency but also the angle of corruption associated with its councillors over the years as it has a lasting effect on the face of Delhi through good work,” a BJP source sad.

“It will also be a wake-up call for the Delhi unit and former councillors. By the time the election is conducted, the bad blood between previous councillors and the people will be a thing of the past and the BJP, having delivered on its own ‘Delhi model’, would be in a position to take on the Delhi government before the 2025 Assembly elections,” the source added.

On the other hand, Mr. Kejriwal questioned whether there was any “pressure on the State Election Commissioner” from the Centre and whether this pressure had been exerted via a threat or “greed” for post-retirement benefits.

“The State Election Commissioner should be aware that if he cancels the elections, there will be no significance to our democracy. The State Election Commissioner must come out in the open and tell the public about the pressure he is being put under. I am sure the whole country will protect him,” he said.

“With folded hands, I appeal to the Prime Minister to let go of such antics. Governments will come and go but the country, its constitution and its democracy are here to stay. Putting pressure on an institution like the EC, getting elections cancelled weakens its strength,” he also said.

Legal opinion

Speaking to The Hindu, a senior official at the State Election Commission (SEC) said that the body is in the process of taking legal opinion over the development from the Centre’s end. “Unless we get the legal opinion, our stand is clear that we are fully prepared to conduct the elections, which should be held before May 18. However, we do not know what will be included in the Bill that is to be tabled in Parliament,” he said.

When asked whether the elections can be held shortly after the proposed unification of the three municipal corporations, the senior official said it is unlikely and depends on the circumstances.

A senior official at the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) said that close to “one and a half years ago, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) had “enquired about the financial condition” of the civic body. “They [MHA] asked about the effects of trifurcating the erstwhile Municipal Corporation of Delhi, in 2012, and other details. We provided them with the required details, but did not hear from them after,” the official said.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Friday said that BJP leader and Union Minister Smriti Irani has “lied” that the elections to municipal corporations was stopped as the Delhi government was not giving funds to the corporations.

“The Delhi government gives full funds, but due to corruption by the BJP in the corporations, they do not have money,” he said.

“Don’t cry like the Congress. Your party has done no work in 15 years and people want to remove you. Now you’re saying that Mr. Kejriwal is not giving funds. If you have courage, fight the election. It will be a big thing if the people give you 10 seats,” Mr. Sisodia added.

He also asked Ms. Irani how did the BJP “threaten” the Election Commission to stop the election or what post they offered to EC officials.

Leader of the Opposition in the Delhi Assembly, Ramvir Bidhuri, alleged that Mr. Kejriwal, by not releasing outstanding funds , was responsible for the present condition of civic bodies.

“Now if Prime Minister Narendra Modi is trying to improve the Municipal Corporation of Delhi to make it the number one municipality in the country, then why is Chief Minister Kejriwal in so much trouble?” Mr. Bidhuri asked.