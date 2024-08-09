‘CM punished for working for people’: AAP fine-tunes campaign theme for polls

Aiming to return to power for a third straight term in Delhi, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), in its campaign for the Assembly poll, will highlight how Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is being “punished for working for the people”.

ADVERTISEMENT

“For the upcoming Assembly election in Delhi, we have prepared several plans on how to reach out to people on the basis of the work done by us in terms of providing quality education, health, electricity, pilgrimage for elderly people, and the big announcement by Kejriwalji on ₹1,000 per month to women, among other things,” Rajya Sabha member and AAP national spokesperson Sanjay Singh said on Thursday after a meeting to discuss the party’s campaign strategy for the upcoming Assembly elections in Haryana and Delhi.

While the Assembly election in Delhi is due early next year, the election in Haryana will be held later this year.

ADVERTISEMENT

The AAP leader said that the party will also convey to the people of Delhi how the BJP-led Central government is “playing with the Chief Minister’s life”. “Kejriwalji has diabetes and his sugar levels have gone down several times in jail. They are playing with his life by arresting him in different cases,” he said.

Mr. Kejriwal is currently lodged in Tihar Jail in connection with a money laundering investigation related to alleged irregularities in the now-scrapped 2021-22 Delhi excise policy.

Mr. Singh alleged that the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested the Chief Minister in a fake case.

ADVERTISEMENT

Door-to-door campaign

“Delhi’s Chief Minister is being punished for working for the people of Delhi. We will tell people about all this through our public meetings and door-to-door campaigns,” he added.

After the Lok Sabha election results, AAP Delhi convener Gopal Rai had said that the alliance with the Congress was only for the Lok Sabha election and hinted that AAP will go solo in next year’s Assembly election in Delhi.

Talking about neighbouring Haryana, Mr. Singh said that the party was aiming to conduct 45 public meetings in 15 days.

“This will be completed by August 12. The campaign is progressing well and we will also do the work of taking the promises of Kejriwal’s guarantee card to people,” he added.

In July, AAP announced that the party will contest all 90 Assembly seats in Haryana.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.