ADVERTISEMENT

CM pulls up Delhi Jal Board over ‘laxity’ in installation of RO plants

April 26, 2023 01:43 am | Updated 01:43 am IST - New Delhi

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal sought a detailed breakup of the timelines of the RO project, under which reverse osmosis plants will be installed in 450 areas across the city

The Hindu Bureau

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. | Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday directed the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) to take immediate action to solve the issue of contaminated water.

Addressing a review meeting with DJB officials, he took stock of the project of installation of reverse osmosis (RO) plants in 450 areas to ease their water scarcity and enhance the water quality.

According to the Chief Minister’s Office, Mr. Kejriwal questioned the delay in clearing a fresh tender for the project. He said “laxity” on the part of officers was unacceptable and asked why they were not working on mission mode to solve the issue.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The CM emphasised that it is the government’s responsibility to provide clean water to the citizens, adding that no delay or compromise will be tolerated and all officers must work on war footing.

“No household in Delhi should get dirty or contaminated water now. It is our responsibility to provide the residents the cleanest form of water possible. The officers must form a list of areas suffering from this problem and identify localised solutions for mitigating it on priority,” Mr. Kejriwal said.

He directed the DJB to constantly monitor such complaints and resolve them as per the needs of the area. The CM also sought a detailed breakup of the timelines of the RO project.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US