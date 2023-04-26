HamberMenu
CM pulls up Delhi Jal Board over ‘laxity’ in installation of RO plants

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal sought a detailed breakup of the timelines of the RO project, under which reverse osmosis plants will be installed in 450 areas across the city

April 26, 2023 01:43 am | Updated 01:43 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. | Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday directed the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) to take immediate action to solve the issue of contaminated water.

Addressing a review meeting with DJB officials, he took stock of the project of installation of reverse osmosis (RO) plants in 450 areas to ease their water scarcity and enhance the water quality.

According to the Chief Minister’s Office, Mr. Kejriwal questioned the delay in clearing a fresh tender for the project. He said “laxity” on the part of officers was unacceptable and asked why they were not working on mission mode to solve the issue.

The CM emphasised that it is the government’s responsibility to provide clean water to the citizens, adding that no delay or compromise will be tolerated and all officers must work on war footing.

“No household in Delhi should get dirty or contaminated water now. It is our responsibility to provide the residents the cleanest form of water possible. The officers must form a list of areas suffering from this problem and identify localised solutions for mitigating it on priority,” Mr. Kejriwal said.

He directed the DJB to constantly monitor such complaints and resolve them as per the needs of the area. The CM also sought a detailed breakup of the timelines of the RO project.

