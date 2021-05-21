CM provides ₹1 crore aid to kin of schoolteacher who died of COVID

New Delhi

21 May 2021 23:48 IST

Wife of corona warrior to be provided govt. job: Kejriwal

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday provided financial assistance of ₹1 crore to the family of corona warrior Nitin Tanwar, a primary schoolteacher, who died when performing various duties throughout the pandemic.

According to the government, Tanwar was posted at the MC Primary School in west Delhi’ Naraina.

His wife, Sarvista, will be provided employment at a Delhi government school on compassionate grounds, the CM said.

Tanwar got infected by COVID-19 in the line of duty on December 12, 2020 and was admitted to the RML Hospital, where he died on December 14.

He was a resident of Delhi and is survived by his father, mother, wife, daughter and brother.

Hard-working, dedicated

“Late Nitin Tanwar Ji was a very hardworking and dedicated teacher in our Delhi government school. He was posted at various duties during the pandemic crisis, he was initially posted at the ration distribution centre, and later on many such duties,” the Chief Minister said.

“He passed away after getting infected while being on COVID duty last year. It is because of people like Nitin Ji that Delhi can cope with the pandemic because these people are fighting a tough battle against the virus. I pray to God that he rests in peace,” Mr. Kejriwal added.