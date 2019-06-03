CM promises Tughlakabad residents piped drinking water in one week

During a padayatra in Tughlakabad Assembly constituency on Sunday, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal told the residents that they would no longer need to depend on water tankers.

“I have brought good news for you. You will be getting drinking water in your taps through the newly laid pipelines in a week. You would no more be dependent on the Delhi Jal Board water tankers,” Mr. Kejriwal said. He added that the Delhi government had completed the work of laying water pipeline in the area and the supply would start in a week. The area has been connected to the Sonia Vihar water treatment plant, he added.

Illegal borewells

The residents of Tughlakabad have been relying mostly on water tankers and illegal borewells for water.

Mr. Kejriwal’s padayatra is a part of a public outreach campaign under which he will take out foot marches in all 70 Assembly constituencies in the city.