CM promises job to slain firefighter’s kin

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday promised a job to one of the family members of firefighter Amit Baliyan, who died during a rescue operation in Peeragarhi a day ago.

This comes a day after Mr. Kejriwal announced an ex gratia of ₹1 crore to the family of Baliyan.

Twenty-eight-year-old Baliyan died during a rescue operation after a fire broke out at a building that housed a manufacturing unit of batteries. A portion of the building collapsed and Baliyan was trapped inside the building for hours.

“Baliyan sacrificed his life while trying to save the lives of others; the entire country, especially Delhi, is thankful to him,” the Chief Minister said.

“I have just met his family... everyone is shocked and in grief due to his death. It is because of the courage and bravery of people like him that our Delhi is safe...We see the courage of our firefighters, who put their lives at risk every time when there is a fire in the city,” he added.