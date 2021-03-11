CM promises free trips to Ram Temple

New Delhi

11 March 2021 00:31 IST

Kejriwal says AAP’s six-year rule an attempt at replicating an ideal ‘Ram Rajya’, takes potshots at BJP

Patriotism gave way to devotion for Lord Ram a day after the ‘Deshbhakti Budget’ was passed at the Delhi Assembly with Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal promising free trips to Ayodhya’s Ram Temple to senior citizens and terming the AAP’s six-year rule in Delhi an attempt at replicating an ideal ‘Ram Rajya’.

The Chief Minister also attacked the BJP and the Congress accusing both of deliberately keeping the people of the country “poor and illiterate” so they could be “hired” for political rallies and events, demarcated into votebanks and incapable of questioning their government.

The BJP, on the other hand, sought to corner the government for seeking to steal credit from the Centre for its achievements on the management of the pandemic and social welfare sector during the lockdown.

“All of us worship Lord Rama. Personally, I worship Lord Hanuman who was a devotee of Lord Rama. Hence I am a devotee of both. Lord Rama was the emperor of Ayodhya. During his rule, people were content as they had access to all basic facilities. This was called the ‘Ram Rajya’…we have been constantly striving to establish this model of ‘Ram Rajya’ in Delhi for the past six years,” Mr. Kejriwal said in his address to the House.

10-fold path

The AAP government’s efforts at implementing the ‘Ram Rajya’ were based on 10 principles, including rights related to food, electricity, water, education, health, employment, houses, respect for women and the elderly, Mr. Kejriwal said.

People belonging to various castes, class, and religious backgrounds were equal for the AAP government just like in the Ram Rajya where equality was the main principle with no tolerance for discrimination, he said.

“After the judgment of the Supreme Court, a magnificent temple is yet to be constructed and I would like to put forth in front of the senior citizens of Delhi that once the temple is constructed, I would ensure that all of you are able to visit the Ayodhya temple free of cost,” he added.

In the past 70 years, the country was primarily ruled by “two different parties at the Centre”, he said in reference to the Congress and the BJP, both of which had “conspired” to keep the education system in a “dismal” state.

Learning revolution

They “deliberately” kept the people poor and the students illiterate as they believed this would ensure cheap labour for factories owned by the affluent. They could be easily hired for rallies of various political parties and not question them in return, he said.

“The revolution in Delhi’s education system in the past six years has shaken the very roots of both the parties. In the previous Assembly elections, Congress could not win even a single seat and in the recent byelections that the BJP did not win any,” Mr. Kejriwal said.

“If the people of this country are educated, both these parties would have to face the same fate throughout the country,” he also said.

Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Assembly, Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, however, termed it “sad and unfortunate” the failure of the Delhi government to mention the “massive contribution” of the Narendra Modi-led Centre, including a COVID-19 relief package for Delhi.

“Everyone knows the Delhi government mishandled the situation and were reprimanded by the courts. The cases were rising and had reached a peak when the Central government stepped in and under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, provided relief to the people of Delhi,” Mr. Bidhuri said.